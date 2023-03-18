HKSAR, Macao SAR chief executives support formation of Hong Kong and Macao work office of CPC Central Committee

Xinhua, March 18, 2023

HONG KONG, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee and Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng on Thursday expressed firm support for the formation of the Hong Kong and Macao work office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

A Hong Kong and Macao work office of the CPC Central Committee will be formed on the basis of the existing Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, according to a plan on reforming Party and state institutions released by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council. The new office will function as a working body of the CPC Central Committee.

Lee thanked the central authorities for their deepest care for Hong Kong, and for the great importance they attach to implementing "one country, two systems."

Lee said that along the new journey the country has embarked on towards fully building a great modern socialist country, the central authorities' plan of reform pertaining to the Hong Kong and Macao work office fully demonstrates the central authorities' resolute, full and faithful implementation of the "one country, two systems" policy, laying a more solid foundation for the steadfast and successful implementation of it.

The central authorities always serve the best interests of Hong Kong and its citizens, Lee noted, adding that the HKSAR government will remain committed to governing Hong Kong in accordance with the law, safeguarding national security, implementing "patriots administering Hong Kong," spearheading economic development, and improving people's livelihood, Lee said.

Ho expressed his gratitude to the central authorities for the importance they have attached to "one country, two systems" practices in the two SARs, noting that the reform demonstrates the central authorities' commitment to fully and faithfully implementing the policy of "one country, two systems".

Ho vowed to fully and firmly implement the "one country, two systems" policy to ensure the long-term economic and social prosperity and stability of Macao, and make new contributions to the steady and sustained development of "one country, two systems" practices with Macao characteristics.

