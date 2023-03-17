State Councilor meets with HKSAR chief executive

Xinhua) 08:30, March 17, 2023

State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang meets with John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in Beijing, capital of China, to exchange their views on diplomatic work related to the HKSAR, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang on Thursday met with John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in Beijing to exchange their views on diplomatic work related to the HKSAR.

Lee thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its support to the HKSAR government over the years, especially in terms of opposing foreign interference, upholding "one country, two systems," and promoting Hong Kong's external exchanges and cooperation.

He expressed hope that the ministry will continue to provide guidance and support for Hong Kong in foreign affairs relating to the HKSAR.

The ministry has always supported the HKSAR government in administering Hong Kong in accordance with the law, and in fully and faithfully implementing "one country, two systems," Qin said.

"We will follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, continue to support, guide and assist Hong Kong in diplomatic work related to the HKSAR, and resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, thus promoting Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability," Qin said.

