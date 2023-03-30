Macao to mark 30th anniversary of promulgation of Basic Law

Xinhua) 11:04, March 30, 2023

MACAO, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is scheduled to host a series of events to mark the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law of the Macao SAR, the Macao Basic Law Promotion Association said on Wednesday.

The commemorative events include a conference and a symposium on Friday, which will invite experienced law scholars from the Chinese mainland and Macao to deliver specialized speeches, a two-month-long exhibition of photos displaying the significant moments related to the Basic Law of the Macao SAR, and promotional activities involving students and the general public, according to the association.

The commemorations are aimed at deepening the public's understanding of the Basic Law and the "one country, two systems" principle, the association said.

The Basic Law of the Macao SAR was promulgated on March 31, 1993.

