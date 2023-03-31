Macao issues stamps to mark 30th anniversary of promulgation of Basic Law

Ecns.cn) 16:44, March 31, 2023

Photo shows a souvenir sheet to commemorate the 30th anniversary of promulgation of Basic Law of Macao in the Macao Special Administrative Region, March 31, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yanan)

Macao issued the commemorative stamps on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)