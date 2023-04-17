Macao SAR holds exhibition on national security

April 17, 2023

MACAO, April 15 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition on national security education was unveiled Saturday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), aiming to help local residents better understand new achievements in building and developing the national security system.

Jointly hosted by the Macao SAR government and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, the one-month exhibition displays over 350 photographs and multiple video footages showcasing increased modernization of the national security system and capabilities during the past decade.

It also shows the Macao SAR government's efforts to continuously improve the system of safeguarding national security, actively integrate into overall national development, and practically guarantee social security and stability as well as economic development of Macao.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Ho Hau Wah, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Ho Iat Seng, director of the liaison office Zheng Xincong, among others.

Ho Iat Seng said that the Macao SAR government will always respect and safeguard the country's fundamental system, safeguard the SAR's constitutional order as stipulated in the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law of the Macao SAR, resolutely implement the central authorities' overall jurisdiction and the principle of "patriots administering Macao," and continue improving the legal system to build a better and safer environment for living and business operations.

Zheng said that it is imperative to continuously improve the Macao SAR's system and capabilities to safeguard national security, advance the steady and sustained development of the "one country, two systems" cause with Macao characteristics, further improve supporting legislation and enforcement mechanism, and leverage the unique cultural advantages of Macao.

