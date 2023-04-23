Macao's composite CPI up 0.86 pct in March

Xinhua) 11:25, April 23, 2023

MACAO, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Macao's composite consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.86 percent year-on-year to 104.28 in March, the special administrative region's statistics department said on Friday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service said the increase was attributed to higher charges for dining out, rising wages of domestic helpers and increased tuition fees, as well as dearer fruit prices and hotel room rates.

However, the rise was partially offset by lower rentals for dwellings and reduced airfares.

In comparison with February, the composite CPI rose 0.08 percent in March.

For the 12 months ending March 2023, the average composite CPI increased 1.00 percent from the previous period.

The average composite CPI for the first quarter of 2023 went up 0.80 percent year-on-year.

