Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 1.24 pct lower
(Xinhua) 15:10, May 03, 2023
HONG KONG, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 247.66 points, or 1.24 percent, to open at 19,686.15 points on Wednesday.
