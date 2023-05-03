Hong Kong sees travel boom during May Day holiday
HONG KONG, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong saw over 2.31 million entry and exit trips through various ports during the first three days of the May Day holiday, official data showed.
The figure included approximately 1.08 million departures and around 1.22 million arrivals, according to the Immigration Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.
Among the three days, April 29 saw the highest number of departures, with about 414,000 people leaving Hong Kong. On the same day, approximately 166,000 visitors from the Chinese mainland entered Hong Kong, making it the day with the highest number of mainland visitors during the three-day period.
May 1, the final day of the May Day holiday in Hong Kong, saw around 461,000 arrivals, including approximately 316,000 Hong Kong residents.
As one of the three longest holidays in the Chinese mainland, the May Day holiday takes place between April 29 to May 3 this year.
Photos
Related Stories
- China witnesses travel boom during May Day holiday
- Travel rush on as country ushers in 5-day Labor Day holiday
- Around 4.61 mln passengers to pass through Hong Kong during Labor Day holiday: HKSAR gov't
- Four-day visit to boost HK's active participation in GBA development: John Lee
- HK officials' Greater Bay Area tour builds consensus
- Hong Kong's unemployment rate drops to 3.1 pct in Q1
- Feature: 70-year-old HK printing shop makes traditional craft lasting impressions
- Hong Kong holds activities to mark National Security Education Day
- Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong up 68 pct month-on-month in March
- Senior Chinese official says Hong Kong's current situation should be treasured
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.