Hong Kong sees travel boom during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 10:49, May 03, 2023

HONG KONG, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong saw over 2.31 million entry and exit trips through various ports during the first three days of the May Day holiday, official data showed.

The figure included approximately 1.08 million departures and around 1.22 million arrivals, according to the Immigration Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

Among the three days, April 29 saw the highest number of departures, with about 414,000 people leaving Hong Kong. On the same day, approximately 166,000 visitors from the Chinese mainland entered Hong Kong, making it the day with the highest number of mainland visitors during the three-day period.

May 1, the final day of the May Day holiday in Hong Kong, saw around 461,000 arrivals, including approximately 316,000 Hong Kong residents.

As one of the three longest holidays in the Chinese mainland, the May Day holiday takes place between April 29 to May 3 this year.

