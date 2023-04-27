Around 4.61 mln passengers to pass through Hong Kong during Labor Day holiday: HKSAR gov't

Xinhua) 13:43, April 27, 2023

HONG KONG, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Around 4.61 million passengers will pass through Hong Kong's sea, land and air control points during the upcoming five-day Labor Day holiday, the Immigration Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government estimated on Wednesday.

The department said among these passengers (including Hong Kong residents and visitors), around 3.91 million will pass through land control points.

The department estimated that Lo Wu will be the busiest control point, with around 1.13 million passengers, a daily average of about 188,000 passengers, traveling via it during the festive period.

Also, the passenger traffic at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Control Point will be heavy, with a daily average of about 134,000 and 92,000 passengers, respectively, the department said.

During the holiday from April 29 to May 4, the number of outbound and inbound passengers using land control points will be relatively higher on April 29 and May 1, with around 359,000 passengers and 422,000 passengers, respectively, the department estimated.

