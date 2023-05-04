Cross-region hiking between Shenzhen and Hong Kong becomes new trend

People's Daily Online) 13:10, May 04, 2023

After the resumption of travel between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province earlier this year, cross-regional travel reached an all-time high in several of Shenzhen city’s checkpoints. Many of the travelers were hiking enthusiasts.

In January 2023, soon after travel between Hong Kong and Shenzhen was resumed, Shenzhen outdoor enthusiast Li Anna quickly registered for the Hong Kong 100 Ultra Trail Race, a 100-kilometer hiking competition slated to take place in mid-February on the famous MacLehose Trail.

“This was my first hiking race in Hong Kong, and my first 100-kilometer competition. Because I wasn’t fully prepared, my feet and shoulders bled due to excessive chafing, but the scenery of the MacLehose Trail was amazing. I really enjoyed the experience,” said Li.

Photo shows Li Anna’s recent excursion in Hong Kong. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Huang Zhiwen and Chen Xiu, two cross-regional hiking enthusiasts, are hiking coaches from the Shenzhen Mountaineering and Outdoor Sport Association who have been to Hong Kong several times for outdoor training. In March, Huang organized an 18-kilometer hike in Luk Keng, Hong Kong, and was amazed by the beautiful landscape. Cheng recalled a funny story that happened in Hong Kong. “In March, we went to Hong Kong on a Friday night after work. A taxi driver was surprised to see visitors coming at such a time. After looking at our equipment, he asked with a smile, ‘Which excursion line are you going on this time?’”

Hong Kong residents also go to Shenzhen for outdoor activities. In February, Hong Kong resident Man Hok Yuen cycled to Shenzhen through the Liantang checkpoint with two teammates.

Photos shows a training session held by the Shenzhen Mountaineering & Outdoor Sport Association in Shenzhen city, south China’s Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Both cities have unique outdoor hiking routes. Excursion trails can be seen everywhere in Hong Kong, including the famous MacLehose Trail and the picturesque Lantau Trail. Trails in Hong Kong are not only very developed in terms of accessories, but also keep their natural earthy paths, which attract many outdoor visitors.

Hiking routes in Shenzhen can be categorized by difficulty. The city offers relaxed pathways like the ones on Lianhua Mountain and Tanglang Mountain, medium level pathways on higher elevations like those on Wutong Mountain and Qiniang Mountain, as well as the steepest trails, like those on Paiya Mountain.

Shenzhen hikers hike on the MacLehose Trail of Hong Kong. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Influenced by his parents, So Kai Tai, a Hong Kong hiker who lives in Shenzhen, is keen on outdoor hiking. He has hiked several times on the MacLehose Trail, Lantau Trail, and the trails on Tai Mo Shan. “I live next to Lianhuashan Park. In 2020, I took a walk everyday before going to work, as it was convenient for me. However, as time went on, it became less challenging, so I started to look for other hiking routes in Shenzhen,” said So.

As a veteran of outdoor sports, Huang believes cross-border hiking will promote exchanges and forge emotional links between the two cities. “After dinner, hikers from both cities sit down and chat. They build friendships by exchanging outdoor sport experiences and sharing funny stories about the economic development of Shenzhen and Hong Kong. For me, it is a pleasant experience,” said Huang.

Photo shows Shenzhen hikers going to Hong Kong. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

