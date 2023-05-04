Luohu Port in Shenzhen handles large customs clearance volumes as May Day holiday ends

Xinhua) 09:31, May 04, 2023

A police officer handles exit formalities of tourists at Luohu Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on May 3, 2023. The port is handling large customs clearance volumes as the five-day May Day holiday comes to an end. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Travelers depart for Hong Kong at Luohu Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on May 3, 2023. The port is handling large customs clearance volumes as the five-day May Day holiday comes to an end. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Travelers enter Shenzhen at Luohu Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on May 3, 2023. The port is handling large customs clearance volumes as the five-day May Day holiday comes to an end. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Travelers depart for Hong Kong at Luohu Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on May 3, 2023. The port is handling large customs clearance volumes as the five-day May Day holiday comes to an end. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Travelers enter Shenzhen at Luohu Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on May 3, 2023. The port is handling large customs clearance volumes as the five-day May Day holiday comes to an end. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

