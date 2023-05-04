China braces for travel peak as May Day holiday ends
Passengers board a train at Dingxi North Railway Station in Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 3, 2023. China is bracing for a fresh travel peak as a growing number of travelers hit the road and returned to work as the five-day May Day holiday drew to an end on Wednesday. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)
Passengers walk on the platform at Yantai Railway Station in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, May 3, 2023. China is bracing for a fresh travel peak as a growing number of travelers hit the road and returned to work as the five-day May Day holiday drew to an end on Wednesday. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 3, 2023 shows passengers in the waiting hall of Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, east China. China is bracing for a fresh travel peak as a growing number of travelers hit the road and returned to work as the five-day May Day holiday drew to an end on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Passengers walk on the platform at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 3, 2023. China is bracing for a fresh travel peak as a growing number of travelers hit the road and returned to work as the five-day May Day holiday drew to an end on Wednesday. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Passenger traffic in China soars during May Day holiday
- China's ports to handle 1.2 million entries, exits daily during May Day holiday
- China expects travel spree during May Day holiday
- Shanghai's consumption market booms during May Day holiday
- China’s May Day holidays open on an upbeat note with flight, hotel bookings hitting record highs over 1st day
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.