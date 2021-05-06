Shanghai's consumption market booms during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 10:00, May 06, 2021

Tourists enjoy leisure time at Haichang Ocean Park in east China's Shanghai, May 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's consumption market has seen a robust growth during the five-day May Day holiday that ended Wednesday, mainly driven by strong demand from inter-provincial tourists, local authorities said.

According to data by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, the city's offline consumption totaled 19.65 billion yuan (about 3.04 billion U.S. dollars) from April 30 to Tuesday, surging 30.4 percent over the same period last year and rising 9.6 percent over the figure in 2019.

Inter-provincial tourists spent 6.8 billion yuan offline in Shanghai during the period, up 76.8 percent year on year and a growth of 9.1 percent from the same period in 2019.

Young people pose for photos at the site of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai, east China, May 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Inter-provincial and long-distance travel in China saw a strong rebound during the May Day holiday, with the country's effective containment of the COVID-19 epidemic and progress in mass vaccination.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)