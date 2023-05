We Are China

Night economy booms across China during Labor Day holiday

Xinhua) 08:18, May 04, 2023

Tourists taste crayfish in Jinhu County in Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Liang Debin/Xinhua)

Tourists take bamboo rafts on Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, May 1, 2023. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Youzhou ancient town of Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 1, 2023. (Photo by Chen Bisheng/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

