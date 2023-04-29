Guangming Science City Forum kicks off in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 10:56, April 29, 2023

This photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows the infrastructure for synthetic biology research at the Guangming Science City in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The first Guangming Science City Forum kicked off in Shenzhen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows the launching ceremony of the Guangming Science City Forum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The first Guangming Science City Forum kicked off in Shenzhen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a scene at the Guangming Science City Forum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The first Guangming Science City Forum kicked off in Shenzhen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Han Jiecai, persident of the Harbin Institute of Technology, delivers a speech during the Guangming Science City Forum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 27, 2023. The first Guangming Science City Forum kicked off in Shenzhen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Yan Ning, president of the Shenzhen Medical Academy of Research and Translation and director of the Shenzhen Bay Laboratory, delivers a speech during the Guangming Science City Forum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 27, 2023. The first Guangming Science City Forum kicked off in Shenzhen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Yang Xueming, vice president of the Southern University of Science and Technology, delivers a speech during the Guangming Science City Forum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 27, 2023. The first Guangming Science City Forum kicked off in Shenzhen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Major scientific and technological infrastructures are announced to settle in Guangming Science City during the Guangming Science City Forum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 27, 2023. The first Guangming Science City Forum kicked off in Shenzhen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows a part of the Guangming Science City in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The first Guangming Science City Forum kicked off in Shenzhen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Nancy Ip, president of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, delivers a speech during the Guangming Science City Forum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 27, 2023. The first Guangming Science City Forum kicked off in Shenzhen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows a part of the Guangming Science City in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The first Guangming Science City Forum kicked off in Shenzhen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

