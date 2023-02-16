Coffee-themed post office opens in S China's Shenzhen
This photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows a coffee-themed post office in Nanshan District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Shenzhen's first coffee-themed post office opened on Tuesday in the science and technology park in Nanshan District. Featuring a coffee bar, the post office has turned into a place where customers can enjoy drinks like coffee as well as postal services like mail and parcel deliveries.
This photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows a coffee-themed post office in Nanshan District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
A customer gets a cup of coffee at a coffee-themed post office in Nanshan District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
A customer takes a photo of the coffee bar at a coffee-themed post office in Nanshan District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
This photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows some packaged coffee beans and cultural and creative products at a coffee-themed post office in Nanshan District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
This photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows a coffee-themed post office in Nanshan District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
A barista makes coffee at a coffee-themed post office in Nanshan District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
A barista holds a cup of latte made by him at a coffee-themed post office in Nanshan District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Photos
