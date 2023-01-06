Coffee products from Puyang, central China's Henan become hit with overseas customers

People's Daily Online) 16:32, January 06, 2023

With their fascinating fragrance, coffee products from Puyang city, central China’s Henan Province, have captured the hearts of many overseas coffee lovers.

In 2020, a coffee industry demonstration park was established in Puyang, becoming the first factory in Asia to use Ethiopian coffee beans as raw materials for the production of freeze-dried coffee. The factory also plays an active part in the entire production chain.

A worker works inside a coffee workshop located in a coffee industry demonstration park in Puyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Ren Shuwei)

Ye Zhiyong, who is in charge of coffee production at a local coffee factory, explained that his company is seeing rapid business growth in the Middle East. It has opened a sales company in Dubai, and clients from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have sought opportunities to cooperate with the sales company.

At present, the value of orders, currently in the negotiation process, has reached more than 95 million yuan ($13.79 million), and by the end of 2023, the sales of coffee products from the company are expected to reach 200 million yuan, according to Ye.

The demonstration park, covering a floor area of 50,000 square meters, is expected to help create 400 to 500 jobs once it starts full production.

Workers work inside a coffee workshop located in a coffee industry demonstration park in Puyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Ren Shuwei)

“The annual output of the first workshop of the demonstration park has exceeded 300 tonnes and the same workshop's annual output of coffee liquid has surpassed 6,000 tonnes. After all three workshops start operation, the annual production of freeze-dried coffee powder can be increased to more than 1,000 tonnes,” said Ye.

The demonstration park will launch other projects related to coffee, including livestreaming and training of baristas, to build a coffee industrial chain and involve more people in the business so that their incomes can be increased.

“I work 8 hours a day and earn about 2,000 to 3,000 yuan a month. The factory is about 5 to 6 minutes' walk from my home. Working here is very convenient for me,” said Zhang Aihua, who sorts coffee products at the factory.

The coffee bean has created a new path to industrial development in Puyang, marking a step taken by the city to introduce high-quality projects, said Yan Maojian, director of the management committee of the development zone for advanced manufacturing in Puyang.

Photo shows the exterior of a coffee industry demonstration park in Puyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Ren Shuwei)

