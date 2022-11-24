2022 Seoul Int'l Cafe Show kicks off
People visit the 2022 Seoul International Cafe Show in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2022. The 2022 Seoul International Cafe Show kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
A visitor learns about products on exhibit during the 2022 Seoul International Cafe Show in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2022. The 2022 Seoul International Cafe Show kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Visitors learn about products on exhibit during the 2022 Seoul International Cafe Show in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2022. The 2022 Seoul International Cafe Show kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
An exhibitor makes coffee during the 2022 Seoul International Cafe Show in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2022. The 2022 Seoul International Cafe Show kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
People visit the 2022 Seoul International Cafe Show in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2022. The 2022 Seoul International Cafe Show kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Visitors take photos during the 2022 Seoul International Cafe Show in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2022. The 2022 Seoul International Cafe Show kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
