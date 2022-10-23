Yunnan produces 99 percent of Chinese coffee: official

People's Daily Online) 10:12, October 23, 2022

A coffee grower shows coffee beans harvested in Pu'er city, Yunnan Province. (Photo/Lu Lei)

Southwest China's Yunnan Province, which accounts for 98 percent of China's coffee cultivation area, makes up 99 percent of all the coffee produced in the country, said Shi Yugang, deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China Yunnan Provincial Committee, in a group interview on the sidelines of the 20th CPC National Congress on the evening of Oct. 19.

A barista grinds coffee beans in a coffee shop in Shuangjiang county, Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Shi also explained that the fresh flower, coffee, and traditional Chinese medicinal ingredient industries play an important role in the province’s poverty alleviation efforts, with 16.7 billion stems of fresh cut flowers produced in Yunnan annually.

Luo Yingao, founder of Xinyi coffee shop, cleans the coffee maker in his shop in Simao district, Pu'er city, Yunnan Province. (Photo/Lu Lei)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)