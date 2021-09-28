Ethiopian coffee enjoys growing popularity in Chinese market

Xinhua) 13:37, September 28, 2021

A barista presents a cup of coffee at an African coffee shop in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 24, 2021. Ethiopia, known as the origin of Arabica coffee, is recognized worldwide for its rich coffee quality and flavor, which ranges from winy to fruity and chocolate, making the country's coffee varieties on demand across the globe. The growing popularity of Ethiopian coffee in China reflects the huge potential of African products in Chinese market. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

