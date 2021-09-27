Languages

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians mark two-day Meskel in Addis Ababa

(Xinhua) 12:50, September 27, 2021

People gather in celebration of the Meskel Festival in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, Sept. 26, 2021. Ethiopian Orthodox Christians on Sunday marked the two-day Meskel, the finding of the True Cross, celebrations with various religious and cultural activities. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)


