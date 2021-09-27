Ethiopian Orthodox Christians mark two-day Meskel in Addis Ababa

September 27, 2021

People gather in celebration of the Meskel Festival in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, Sept. 26, 2021. Ethiopian Orthodox Christians on Sunday marked the two-day Meskel, the finding of the True Cross, celebrations with various religious and cultural activities. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

