Visually impaired people's new hope in coffee shop

(People's Daily App) 14:41, October 26, 2022

Visually impaired girl Chen Liuxiao, a manager at a coffee shop on the street corner of Zhongshanqi Road, in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province participated in a public welfare training program, and since that event, she has been focused on coffee making.

For coffee lovers, we all know that to brew a good cup of pourover coffee, the water should flow out of the pourover kettle smoothly. Then evenly draw circles on the surface of the coffee grounds.

That is a challenge for visually impaired people to master.

She and other visually impaired trainees filled the hand brewing kettle with cold water and made a circle in the palm of the hand to feel the impact of the water flow to help understand how to control the angle of brewing.

The coffee shop, named Brew Heart Coffee, is a charity project. It has provided training to more than 200 visually impaired people. There are three visually impaired baristas at the coffee shop where Chen works.

Every cup of coffee made here expresses new hope in the hearts of visually impaired people, said Chen.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan, Lou Qingqing and Dong Feng)

