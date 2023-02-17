China's Shenzhen to see record exhibition scale in 2023

Xinhua) 09:49, February 17, 2023

People visit the 24th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

SHENZHEN, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's southern boomtown Shenzhen is expected to see a record scale of exhibitions in its major exhibition centers this year, according to the municipal commerce bureau.

The three major exhibition centers in the city are expected to hold 3.6 times more exhibitions in 2023 than last year, with the area of the exhibitions increasing by 2.6 times.

Some major exhibitions which had been postponed or delayed due to the COVID-19 epidemic will return, while new heavyweight industrial fairs are also planned to be held in the city for the first time, the bureau noted.

Shenzhen has released measures to build the city into a hub of international exhibitions. It will focus on facilitating traffic and boosting commercial support around the international exhibition centers, as well as improving their service level this year.

