Macao's cross-border vehicle traffic hikes 71.2 pct in March
MACAO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Macao's cross-border vehicle traffic in March hiked by 71.2 percent year on year to 573,022 trips, the Macao Special Administrative Region's statistical service said on Friday.
The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that the gross weight of port containerized cargo went up 24.2 percent year on year to 18,214 tonnes last month.
With an increase in the demand for air passenger transport services, arriving and departing commercial flights soared by 161.0 percent year on year to 2,519 trips in March, showed the report.
Licensed motor vehicles in Macao totaled 249,685 at the end of March, up 1.0 percent year on year. New motor vehicle registration in March increased 26.3 percent year on year to 1,295.
The report showed that traffic accidents last month decreased 0.9 percent year on year to 1,055, with one person killed and 357 injured.
