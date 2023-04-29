Second-hand bookshops gain popularity in China's Chongqing

CHONGQING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Despite the risks posed by the current cyber age, Zou Qing (pseudonym), a booklover bravely opened a bookstore in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality in 2021, even as the pandemic still lingered on.

"At that time, I came back from Vietnam where I opened a Chinese restaurant, and was eager to find new things to do. I love reading books, so my friend said why not open a bookshop? Also, second-hand ones can lower the cost," said Zou.

Within half a month, Zou had set up his second-hand bookshop named "Wududu," meaning "reckless" in Chongqing dialect. Zou set up the bookshop in a residential building due to cost considerations.

"This name accurately describes my bold decision, as many people told me that it could not make money," the 33-year-old said.

Despite starting his business with modest expectations, Zou was pleasantly surprised to find that many people were interested in his small bookshop and its offerings. "My bottom line is to earn 1,000 yuan (about 144 U.S. dollars) every month, which would be enough to sustain the shop's operations," said Zou.

Zou used to change jobs frequently, but the "reckless" job broke his record for the longest job he had held to date.

"My customers often convey that they hope this bookshop can stay open, saying the bookshop is like a spiritual corner for them," he said.

The unseasoned shop owner also found a new sense of pleasure in seeing his customers find the joy of reading a good book. He treated it as their recognition of him since he had hand-picked all the books in the store.

"Some independent bookshop owners have big ambitions, like affecting a large group of people. For me, if I can help dozens of people find their love for reading throughout this journey, I think that is enough," Zou said.

While Zou might have a modest attitude, the fact is that in recent years, Chongqing's second-hand shops have been on the rise, becoming an alternative for booklovers.

Zou Yang, 32, is also a regular customer at Wududu.

"Before, I was more into new books, but now I think second-hand books have unique advantages, such as the price, and the tinted pages that are good for the eyes. Also, you can scavenge for the out-of-print edition," said Zou Yang.

Li Shu, also a regular customer at Wududu, opens her own second-hand bookshop in April. Li quit her job last July as an employee at a foreign-invested bank for seven years in search of a new lifestyle. "In my gap time, I loved going to bookstores, and then this idea popped out."

"I found that an increasing number of young people have become accepting of second-hand books. As the shadow of the epidemic has passed, I have faith in my business," Li said, adding she is planning to host different kinds of activities, like exchanging books and reading salons, to bring more vigor to her second-hand bookshop.

