Archaeological site attracts tourists in Chongqing, SW China

Xinhua) 10:16, March 25, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows newly unearthed remains of city gate and walls in Diaoyu City scenic area in Hechuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Diaoyu literally means fishing in English. And the Diaoyu City, an ancient fortress in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, was built in the latter part of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279).

In recent years, the local authority has improved the infrastructure, conducted exhibitions and added other visiting contents at the scenic area, so that tourists can both view the archaeological excavation site and experience the archaeological culture while touring.

People visit Diaoyu City scenic area in Hechuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

People visit Diaoyu City scenic area in Hechuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a relics park under construction in Diaoyu City scenic area in Hechuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

