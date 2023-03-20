Beijing launches boat tours on Liangma River

People's Daily Online) 16:36, March 20, 2023

Photo shows a night view along the Liangma River in Beijing, capital of China. (People’s Daily Online/Yin Xingyun)

Beijing launched boat tours on the Liangma River on March 18, 2023. Taking a sightseeing boat tour on the 6 kilometer-long route on the Liangma River, visitors can enjoy the beautiful scenery along the river.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)