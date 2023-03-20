Home>>
Beijing launches boat tours on Liangma River
(People's Daily Online) 16:36, March 20, 2023
Photo shows a night view along the Liangma River in Beijing, capital of China. (People’s Daily Online/Yin Xingyun)
Beijing launched boat tours on the Liangma River on March 18, 2023. Taking a sightseeing boat tour on the 6 kilometer-long route on the Liangma River, visitors can enjoy the beautiful scenery along the river.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tax departments boost recovery of flower-themed tourism in C China's Hunan
- China's outbound tour groups to boost global tourism recovery
- Women become major force in China’s tourism consumption market
- Flower tours accelerate recovery of China's tourism market
- Tourism market recovery in China’s Hainan accelerates
- Milky Way shines in evening twilight over Yamdrok Lake
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.