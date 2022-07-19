Home>>
Milky Way shines in evening twilight over Yamdrok Lake
(Ecns.cn) 10:51, July 19, 2022
Stars sparkle in the sky over Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan Prefecture, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Yamdrok Lake is 4,441 meters above sea level and one of the three holy lakes in Tibet region. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.