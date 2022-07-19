Milky Way shines in evening twilight over Yamdrok Lake

Ecns.cn) 10:51, July 19, 2022

Stars sparkle in the sky over Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan Prefecture, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Yamdrok Lake is 4,441 meters above sea level and one of the three holy lakes in Tibet region. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)