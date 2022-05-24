Home>>
Cloud bank dissects Chongqing sky
(Ecns.cn) 08:23, May 24, 2022
The sky is split by a half drawn curtain of clouds above Chongqing, May 23, 2022.(Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)
