Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Cloud bank dissects Chongqing sky

(Ecns.cn) 08:23, May 24, 2022

The sky is split by a half drawn curtain of clouds above Chongqing, May 23, 2022.(Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)


