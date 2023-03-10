Women become major force in China’s tourism consumption market

People's Daily Online) 14:12, March 10, 2023

Women are emerging as a major force in China's tourism consumption market, and they pursue a quality tourism experience, according to a Chinese online leisure travel company.

Women have a stronger desire for travel and tourism consumption than men, and have more purchasing power, said a report on women's tourism consumption in 2022 recently released by Chinese online travel agency Tuniu. The report showed that the per capita amount of money women spent on tourism products was 40 percent higher than men's.

A tourist takes photos of cherry blossoms at a hostel in Qianyuan Village of Sandu Township, Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Women born after 1980 and 1990 made up 73 percent of total female users who traveled in 2022. Enjoying a relatively high income and being financially independent, most women in this age group were more willing to travel. Female users from cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Tianjin, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Hefei, and Chengdu had a stronger desire to travel.

As women pay more attention to the quality of life, they have a higher demand for the quality of tourism and the diversity of tourism products.

The report indicated that 29 percent of female travelers chose package tours while women born after 1990 and 2000 preferred independent tours and self-driving tours. In terms of accommodations, female tourists favored star-rated hotels, boutique hotels, stylish B&Bs, and hotels in theme parks.

Camping, hiking, rock climbing, skydiving, skiing, diving, and surfing were added to female travelers' wish lists, according to the report. Fifty-eight percent of female tourists chose short-distance trips in 2022, with cities including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Hangzhou being the top destinations for them.

The report also found that 28 percent of female tourists traveled with their children. Educational tourism products such as summer camps, winter camps and science-themed tourism have become popular among mothers.

