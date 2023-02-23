Integrated tourism brings wealth to county in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 13:52, February 23, 2023

Youxi county, Sanming city, southeast China's Fujian Province has boosted integrated tourism by tapping its abundant resources in recent years, bringing wealth to its citizens.

With 78.48 percent of its land covered by forest, Youxi, located in central Fujian, boasts beautiful landscapes. The county had no A-level tourist attractions before 2015, but has now developed five national 4A-level tourist attractions, the second highest level in the 5A Chinese rating system, and 12 3A-level ones.

Aerial photo shows a scenic spot in Youxi county, Sanming city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Wang Dongming)

Jiufu Mountain Ecotourism Area, a national 4A-level tourist attraction, is famous for natural forests, gorges, cliffs, streams and waterfalls. "I've been here for nearly three decades. People call this a natural oxygen bar. For me, protecting the mountainous areas is high on the agenda, which will ensure the tourists enjoy the best view," said Huang Wenkai, a forest ranger of the scenic spot.

Dating back nearly 800 years, Guifeng village, Yangzhong town is home to some of the best preserved ancient buildings in the province. The 39 buildings of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) scattered on the hillside constitute a spectacular view. Many experts and scholars marvel at the rich culture and long history.

"While restoring the original charm of our village, we also developed agriculture, culture, and tourism in our village," said Cai Huari, a village official.

Tourists visit ancient buildings in Guifeng village, Yangzhong town, Youxi county, Sanming city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Wu Zhenhu)

During this Chinese New Year, the village welcomed about 25,000 tourists, and its tourism revenue exceeded 6 million yuan ($870,000).

Banshan village of Meixian town was once a poverty-stricken village plagued by squalor. Since the county started to develop integrated tourism, the village improved its environment, and took on a new look. As the village developed rural tourism and industries, the villagers started an agritainment business, or became tour guides or entrepreneurs.

Photo shows terraced fields in Lianhe township, Youxi county, Sanming city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Chen Youhui)

Youxi's endeavor in developing tourism did not focus on tourism alone, but also incorporated the efforts to develop multiple aspects such as economy and culture. Aiming at "turning the countryside into parks", the county constructed camping sites, exhibition halls for photography and calligraphy works, cafes, and shopping streets, while restoring the terraced fields in Lianhe township, which was designated by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization as one of the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems.

