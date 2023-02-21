China's domestic tourism expected to fully recover in summer
BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- A full recovery of China's domestic tourism market is expected during the summer holidays this year, as the market has been building momentum since the country optimized its COVID-19 response in January, according to a report on the website of China Daily.
It is estimated that about 4.55 billion visits will be made to domestic attractions and destinations this year, a year-on-year rise of 73 percent, China Daily reported, quoting a report by China Tourism Academy on Monday. The estimated figure is roughly 76 percent of that in 2019.
The domestic tourism-related revenue is projected to reach 4 trillion yuan (about 583 billion U.S. dollars) this year, up 89 percent from the previous year and about 71 percent of 2019's figure, said the academy.
The academy also has a bullish view of this year's outbound tourism, which is expected to see a twofold year-on-year increase of 90 million visits.
