China Southern Airlines to resume direct flights to Azerbaijan
(Xinhua) 09:24, February 23, 2023
BAKU, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China Southern Airlines will resume its normal schedule of direct flights from China to Azerbaijan, the company's local branch said on Wednesday.
The flights between Guangzhou and Baku will resume from March, after almost a three-year suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first flights will be performed on March 13 and 20, with two weekly flights to be resumed on March 26 and carried out on Wednesdays and Sundays, the airline said.
