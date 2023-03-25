Ecotourism developed in Yixian County, E China
This aerial photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows the view of the Xidi ancient town in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Yixian County in Anhui has attached great importance to its development of local ecotourism. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
This photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows the view of the Xidi ancient town in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Yixian County in Anhui has attached great importance to its development of local ecotourism. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Hongcun Village scenic spot in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Yixian County in Anhui has attached great importance to its development of local ecotourism. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
This photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows the view of the Hongcun Village scenic spot in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Yixian County in Anhui has attached great importance to its development of local ecotourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Tourists visit the Xidi ancient town in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 24, 2023. In recent years, Yixian County in Anhui has attached great importance to its development of local ecotourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
This aerial photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Hongcun Village scenic spot in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Yixian County in Anhui has attached great importance to its development of local ecotourism. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
