Home>>
Feel the pulse of an '8D magic city'
(People's Daily App) 15:39, March 27, 2023
Chongqing, well-known as an "8D magic city," is an economically important municipality in Southwest China with a population of over 21.2 million in the city center. Click here to feel its pulse.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Archaeological site attracts tourists in Chongqing, SW China
- Scenery of clouds over Jinfo Mountain in SW China's Chongqing
- SW China's Chongqing Donggang automotive electronics industrial park under construction
- Rare wild black stork spotted in Yongchuan district, SW China’s Chongqing for first time
- A ride through the wonder of spring
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.