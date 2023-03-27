Feel the pulse of an '8D magic city'

(People's Daily App) 15:39, March 27, 2023

Chongqing, well-known as an "8D magic city," is an economically important municipality in Southwest China with a population of over 21.2 million in the city center. Click here to feel its pulse.

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

