Scenery of clouds over Jinfo Mountain in SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 13:11, March 15, 2023

This photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows clouds over Jinfo Mountain in southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows clouds over Jinfo Mountain in southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows clouds over Jinfo Mountain in southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows clouds over Jinfo Mountain in southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

