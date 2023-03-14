SW China's Chongqing Donggang automotive electronics industrial park under construction

Xinhua) 17:00, March 14, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows a view of a construction site of the Chongqing Donggang automotive electronics industrial park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The project will accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the automotive industry in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows a view of a construction site of the Chongqing Donggang automotive electronics industrial park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The project will accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the automotive industry in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows a view of a construction site of the Chongqing Donggang automotive electronics industrial park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The project will accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the automotive industry in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers operate at a construction site of the Chongqing Donggang automotive electronics industrial park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 13, 2023. The project will accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the automotive industry in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)