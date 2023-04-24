Chongqing-Taiwan passenger flights to resume in May

Xinhua) 13:52, April 24, 2023

CHONGQING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A direct passenger flight route linking southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Taiwan will resume on May 17, according to Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.

The passenger flight route will be operated by Air China and three round trips are scheduled to operate every week. The first Taiwan-bound flight from Chongqing will take off at 3:15 p.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Taipei at 6:20 p.m. While the return trip will take off at 7:20 p.m. and arrive in Chongqing at 10:30 p.m.

Chongqing is one of the major destinations for Taiwan's entrepreneurs seeking to invest in the western part of the Chinese mainland.

The resumption of the direct passenger flight route is expected to facilitate exchanges between the two places.

