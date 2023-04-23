Air cargo route from China's Ezhou to India's Delhi opens

WUHAN, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's first dedicated freight airport, Ezhou Huahu Airport, officially opened an air cargo route from Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province to Delhi, India as an all-cargo flight with 47-tonne cargos took off on Friday.

China's SF Airlines is running the air cargo service and plans to operate it three times a week. The main exports includes electronic products, general cargos, and express shipments while the main imports are general cargos.

The new route is expected to provide over 300 tonnes of air cargo capacity for the transportation of goods between China and India each week.

Ezhou Huahu Airport started operations in July 2022. It is expected to open 40 domestic cargo routes and some four international cargo routes by the end of this year.

