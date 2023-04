China's first overseas delivery of ARJ21 completes maiden flight in Indonesia

Ecns.cn) 10:54, April 20, 2023

An Indonesian carrier TransNusa Airlines's ARJ21-700 aircraft lands at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, April 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

China's homegrown regional jetliner, the ARJ21, was delivered to TransNusa Airlines in December 2022 and completed its maiden flight from Jakarta to Bali on Tuesday, starting its official commercial operations in Indonesia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)