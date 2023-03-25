China to handle more international passenger flights in summer, autumn

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The number of inbound and outbound international passenger flights planned for this summer-autumn aviation season in China will increase markedly over last year, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Friday.

From March 26 to Oct. 28, domestic and foreign airlines have scheduled 14,702 international passenger or cargo flights per week, with 6,772 weekly outgoing passenger flights to 101 cities around the world and 3,808 inbound passenger flights from 79 foreign cities, the CAAC said.

Planned weekly passenger and cargo flights between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong are set to grow 35.44 percent year on year, and those between the mainland and Taiwan will increase 21.52 percent, CAAC data showed. Passenger flights connecting the mainland and Macao will expand 32.85 percent over last year.

The CAAC said that it will unveil timely measures based on the management of COVID-19 as a Class B infectious disease to resume international passenger flights in an orderly manner while ensuring safety.

