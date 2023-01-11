Turkish Airlines plane returns to Uganda's airport after bird strike during take-off

Xinhua) 09:28, January 11, 2023

KAMPALA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Turkish Airlines plane destined for Istanbul, Turkey had to return to Uganda's Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday morning after it struck a group of birds during take-off.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), the country's air transport regulator, said flight Number TK606 hovered in the Ugandan airspace for more than an hour.

"As a precautionary measure, the flight hovered in the Ugandan airspace before landing safely at Entebbe at 08:52 a.m. [local time]," the aviation body said in a brief statement.

"The aircraft is being checked for airworthiness before resuming the flight," UCAA added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)