Home>>
Turkish Airlines plane returns to Uganda's airport after bird strike during take-off
(Xinhua) 09:28, January 11, 2023
KAMPALA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Turkish Airlines plane destined for Istanbul, Turkey had to return to Uganda's Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday morning after it struck a group of birds during take-off.
The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), the country's air transport regulator, said flight Number TK606 hovered in the Ugandan airspace for more than an hour.
"As a precautionary measure, the flight hovered in the Ugandan airspace before landing safely at Entebbe at 08:52 a.m. [local time]," the aviation body said in a brief statement.
"The aircraft is being checked for airworthiness before resuming the flight," UCAA added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Greece counts on direct air links to boost Chinese arrivals
- COVID restrictions on Chinese travelers unnecessary: Danish health authorities
- Beijing airports expect surge in flights during Spring Festival
- Inbound passengers arrive in Shanghai after China enters new phase of COVID response
- 'Everything is just so smooth!' Beijing welcomes first inbound flight from Hong Kong after COVID downgrading
- China's Shenzhen opens new air route to Amsterdam
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.