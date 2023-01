We Are China

Inbound passengers arrive in Shanghai after China enters new phase of COVID response

Xinhua) 10:49, January 09, 2023

Passengers go through entry procedures at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

From Sunday, China starts managing COVID-19 with measures designed for combating Class B infectious diseases, instead of Class A infectious diseases.

Inbound passengers arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A staff member of the customs of Shanghai Pudong International Airport checks the information of an inbound passenger in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Passengers queue up to go through entry procedures at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Passengers queue up to go through entry procedures at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Inbound passengers arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)