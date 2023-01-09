'Everything is just so smooth!' Beijing welcomes first inbound flight from Hong Kong after COVID downgrading

09:23, January 09, 2023 By Li Hao ( Globaltimes.cn

Beijing Capital International Airport welcomed its first inbound flight carrying 291 passengers from Hong Kong on Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

Beijing welcomed its first inbound flight carrying 291 passengers from Hong Kong on Sunday at around 10:40 am, after China downgraded its COVID management. Global Times reporters on the spot observed that no more nucleic acid testing or closed-loop quarantine was required: passengers only need to fill out a form on their phone and show a pass code at customs.

Thrilled to be among the first batch enjoying the new adjustments for border entrance, a passenger surnamed Chang onboard the flight told the Global Times that “everything is just so smooth!” Chang flew back from the U.S. through Hong Kong. It was so much more convenient than before and she plans to visit her child who is studying in the U.S. more often this year.

Beijing Capital International Airport welcomed its first inbound flight carrying 291 passengers from Hong Kong on Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

Beijing Capital International Airport welcomed its first inbound flight carrying 291 passengers from Hong Kong on Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

Beijing Capital International Airport welcomed its first inbound flight carrying 291 passengers from Hong Kong on Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

Beijing Capital International Airport welcomed its first inbound flight carrying 291 passengers from Hong Kong on Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

Beijing Capital International Airport welcomed its first inbound flight carrying 291 passengers from Hong Kong on Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

Beijing Capital International Airport welcomed its first inbound flight carrying 291 passengers from Hong Kong on Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

Beijing Capital International Airport welcomed its first inbound flight carrying 291 passengers from Hong Kong on Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

Beijing Capital International Airport welcomed its first inbound flight carrying 291 passengers from Hong Kong on Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

Beijing Capital International Airport welcomed its first inbound flight carrying 291 passengers from Hong Kong on Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)