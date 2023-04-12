SW China's Chongqing improves living environment of rural resident

People's Daily Online) 13:54, April 12, 2023

Photo shows the rural scenery in Nanchuan district of southwest China's Chongqing municipality. (Photo/Zhai Mingbin)

Nanchuan district in southwest China's Chongqing municipality has built beautiful villages and townships suitable for living while keeping their original look. The rural houses and courtyards have been renovated and the living conditions of residents have significantly improved. The upgraded villages and townships have become the happy homes for locals to enjoy modern living and blend into a harmonized picture of suitable living and employment.

