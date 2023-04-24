China's largest freshwater lake sees rising water level

Xinhua) 15:58, April 24, 2023

NANCHANG, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The water level of China's largest freshwater lake, Poyang, in eastern Jiangxi Province, has continued to rise in recent days due to persistent rain.

The water level at the lake's landmark Xingzi hydrological station rose to 12.01 meters on Sunday, marking the end of the lake's dry season. It is the first time since Aug. 6, 2022 that the water level of Poyang Lake has returned to 12 meters.

At 8 a.m. Monday, the water level at the Xingzi hydrological station reached 12.04 meters, according to data from the provincial hydrological monitoring center.

Poyang Lake had experienced severe drought since June 2022. Last year, it entered dry season 92 days earlier than normal years.

