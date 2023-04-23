In pics: Datong Lake in central China's Hunan witnesses ecological restoration

Xinhua) 08:21, April 23, 2023

This aerial photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows workers collecting aquatic plants at Datong Lake aquatic plants industrial demonstration park in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

YIYANG, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Datong Lake, covering an area of 124,000 mu (about 8,266 hectares), was once heavily polluted due to disorderly aquaculture development. After the start of the ecological restoration work in 2018, Datong Lake has since then witnessed significant improvement in its water quality and economic returns.

This aerial photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Datong Lake in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This aerial photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Datong Lake aquatic plants industrial demonstration park in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows water lilies at Datong Lake aquatic plants industrial demonstration park in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Workers collect aquatic plants at Datong Lake aquatic plants industrial demonstration park in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Workers collect aquatic plants at Datong Lake aquatic plants industrial demonstration park in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A worker collects aquatic plants at Datong Lake aquatic plants industrial demonstration park in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Datong Lake aquatic plants industrial demonstration park in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This aerial photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Datong Lake aquatic plants industrial demonstration park in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)