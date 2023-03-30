We Are China

Emerald Lake shines on Qaidam Basin in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 15:49, March 30, 2023

Emerald Lake with marvelous natural colors shines on Qaidam Basin in Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Emerald Lake, covering an area of more than 26 square kilometers. was formed by many years of mining, leaving a high concentration of salt called brine.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)