Emerald Lake shines on Qaidam Basin in Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 15:49, March 30, 2023
Emerald Lake with marvelous natural colors shines on Qaidam Basin in Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Emerald Lake, covering an area of more than 26 square kilometers. was formed by many years of mining, leaving a high concentration of salt called brine.
