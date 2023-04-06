We Are China

Glamorous view of Pangong Tso Lake in Tibet

Ecns.cn) 16:36, April 06, 2023

Aerial view shows the stunning scenery of Pangong Tso Lake at an average altitude of 4,242 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

