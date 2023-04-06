Home>>
Glamorous view of Pangong Tso Lake in Tibet
(Ecns.cn) 16:36, April 06, 2023
Aerial view shows the stunning scenery of Pangong Tso Lake at an average altitude of 4,242 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Emerald Lake shines on Qaidam Basin in Qinghai
- Breathtaking views of melting blue lake ice in Manas county, NW China's Xinjiang
- Qarhan Salt Lake in Qinghai
- View of icy lake at foot of Mount Qungmknag in Lhasa
- Mysterious natural scenery of Lugu Lake in Sichuan
- Ice cracks on Heishan Lake
- China's largest freshwater lake sees increasing water level
- Natural landscape of Gaskule Lake in Qinghai
- Feature: Efforts to protect rare porpoises in China's largest freshwater lake intensified
- China's largest freshwater lake enters dry season at earliest recorded date
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.