Languages

Archive

Thursday, April 06, 2023

Home>>

Glamorous view of Pangong Tso Lake in Tibet

(Ecns.cn) 16:36, April 06, 2023

Aerial view shows the stunning scenery of Pangong Tso Lake at an average altitude of 4,242 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories