Ice waves on Sailimu Lake
(People's Daily App) 14:49, May 06, 2023
With its blue water and white chunks of ice being pushed around by waves, Sailimu Lake in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region appears to be the perfect Ice Age setting. Unique and beautiful.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
