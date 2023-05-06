Ice waves on Sailimu Lake

With its blue water and white chunks of ice being pushed around by waves, Sailimu Lake in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region appears to be the perfect Ice Age setting. Unique and beautiful.

